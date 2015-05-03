Popular Posts All Time

- Features
A Very Presidential Interview with Hastad
This article details a silly interview conducted with Doug Hastad, the President of Carroll University, containing questions about his take on campus life. At the end, the president leaves some parting advice for current students to acknowledge.
The Milwaukee Ballet’s Giselle
A review of The Milwaukee Ballet’s production of “Giselle”, including comments from Dr. Zager, Carroll’s Theatre Arts Professor, who helped with the production.
New Perspective Seniors say Goodbye
Graphic designers, Shelby Hearley and Kathryn Maes, and Op/Ed Editor, Janezia Ketchel, reminisce about the times they have had at Carroll and The New Perspective.
Beat the Madness
The article is a satire of how students should take an approach to studying for final exams.
Tips for a Great Summer
A few tips on how to liven up the summer!
The Matrix is Real
This article will read like a report but is strictly opinionative, I have not done any research beyond looking around and seeing everyone looking down into their little mind control devices. I intend to inform people of my opinion on smart technology.
Strength and Conditioning Coaches at Carroll
This article is about Coach Brusky, Coach Kosrow, Coach Wood and their experience at Carroll University.
The Legacy of the Milwaukee Brewers
The history of the Brewers is complex and interesting starting back in 1970.
Title IX
These are in depth interviews as to the impact of being an athlete has played a role in the lives of these women.
All Roads Lead to This: Furious 7
A brief review of the seventh movie in “The Fast and The Furious” series. It emphasizes the beginning of the film, how the film keeps the audience alert, and whether or not the film fulfilled its purpose.
A Better Way to Procrastinate for Finals
There are many documentaries out there and as of late the genre has become saturated with consumer based dribble. These three chosen documentaries get to the heart of three important social issues: poverty, animal rights, and marijuana. All of these deserve attention and are rightfully addressed.
