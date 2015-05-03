Popular Posts All Time

Haunted MacAllister Where: MacAllister, aka Morgan Manor. When: Friday, October 22nd. What: Live updating all night on Carroll’s most haunted building, the site of the supposed hanging of Lydia Morgan.

National gun debate zeroes in on Wisconsin The attempted assassination of Congresswoman Gabriel Giffords (D-Arizona) earlier this month has led to a renewed interest in gun control legislation.

Women’s Tennis prepares for final meet The Carroll University women’s tennis team finished the season going 2-3 in their last five matches. On Sept. 28, the Lady Pioneers traveled to Ripon College to take on the Red Hawks. Carroll travelled to Ripon College and came away with a 9-0 sweep.

‘Get Closer’ to Keith Urban Thirteen years after entering the world of country music with his debut album “In the Ranch,” Keith Urban has released his eighth album. “Get Closer,” which was released on Nov. 16, takes a step away from the almost-pop style of Urban’s last album, “Defying Gravity,” and a step back toward his country roots.

Brookfield goes missing in high court race On Thursday April 7, “Waukesha County” was trending worldwide on Twitter. Worldwide. Why, because the county clerk forgot to hit the save button.

Newly red Wisconsin revs up for a new year in politics The start of a new year brings about changes. Many people make resolutions to diet, workout, save money or quit smoking. Whatever it is, people always have a new agenda. The same is true for Congress.

Point Counter-Point: Professors as Facebook friends? Now, I won’t argue against the fact that there is more negative attention drawn towards the overlap of Facebook and academics nowadays, but is it so wrong to officially friend a mentor?