By Kathryn Maes

Centerspread Editor/Graphic Designer

Once again this year, the Alumni Association is hosting a graduation cap decorating contest complete with three potential prizes! The top prize is a $100 gift card for the Carroll University Bookstore. Second place is given a $50 gift card to the bookstore, and third place receives a Carroll Univeristy diploma frame.

The rules are simple: be creative, appropriate, and non-instrusive to the ceremony. In order to enter the contest, seniors should email a photo of their decorated cap to social@carrollu.edu by May 8th.

All entries will be uploaded to Facebook on the Carroll University page and from there, fellow students will vote by liking their favorite picture. For any further questions about the contest, contact social@carrollu.edu.

So get your creative juices flowing, your crafing supplies out, and decorate those caps! Good luck!