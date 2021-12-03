How Technology Is Changing Education

• Technology can be used to engage students in real-world learning by allowing them to explore difficult questions or problems from their own homes or classrooms with peers around the globe who have similar interests.

• It also provides an easy way for educators to connect with experts on relevant topics that may not otherwise be accessible due to geography or work hours. This resource alone is invaluable for any high school student looking at attending college while still living at home where access to higher-level courses is limited because of distance.

Technology has changed education in many ways. I’ve only touched the surface here and it’s an ongoing process that is always changing, but these are some of the most important changes we can see today. Which technologies have you seen to be a boon for your learning? Let me know in the comments below!